“Like a hook into an eye”: 9 anti-love poems

Fed up of mushy love poems? Find inspiration in these anti-love poems instead. By Nicki Porter, Contributing Editor | Published: February 12, 2015

Sick of being sick with love? Wishing you could smite the smitten? Love to hate on love? We hear you. Instead of sharing our favorite lovesick, starry-eyed sonnets and stanzas, we’ve rounded up our favorite anti-love poems to provide a little un-Cupid inspiration this Valentine’s Day. From breakup poems to “screw you” poems, you’ll find every form of love-hate in these poems. And who knows? Maybe you’ll be inspired to try your hand at your own anti-Valentine ode.

1. Margaret Atwood’s “You Fit Into Me“

You fit into me

like a hook into an eye

a fish hook

an open eye

2. Kevin Young’s Slow Drag Blues

I don’t believe in sex

after marriage.

My wife does, just

not with me.

3. Marina Tsvetaeva’s “An Attempt at Jealousy”

How is your life with that other,

you, my own.

Is the breakfast delicious?

(If you get sick, don’t blame me!)

How is it, living with a postcard?

You who stood on Sinai.

4. Beth Ann Connely’s “Poem Not to be Read at Your Wedding”

You ask me for a poem about love

in place of a wedding present, trying to save me

money. For three nights I’ve lain

under the glow-in-the-dark-stars I’ve stuck to the ceiling

over my bed. I’ve listened to the songs

of the galaxy. Well, Carmen, I would rather

give you your third set of steak knives

than tell you what I know.

5. BJ Ward’s Cuckoldom

Untruth in her

troth sallowed

the language, sullied

a certain conjugation:

how she lied

as she lay with me.

Apparently her

monogamy was too

close to monotony.

6. Dorothy Parker’s “Men”

They hail you as their morning star

Because you are the way you are.

If you return the sentiment,

They’ll try to make you different;

And once they have you, safe and sound,

They want to change you all around.

7. Jill Alexander Essbaum’s “What Isn’t Mine”

Let us rut through the sum

Of who we were,

Or are,

Or will be in the years to come:

A couple

Of someones

Who used to be in love.

Strephon, your breach of faith and trust

Affords me no surprise;

A man who grateful was, or just,

Might make my wonder rise.

9. Audre Lorde’s “Movement Song”

Do not remember me

as disaster

nor as the keeper of secrets

I am a fellow rider in the cattle cars

watching

you move slowly out of my bed

saying we cannot waste time

only ourselves.

Which poems did we miss? Let us know your favorite anti-love poems in the comments below.