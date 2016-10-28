GIVEAWAY: Win “1,001 Tips for Writers!”

Published: October 28, 2016

1001 Tips for Writers

 

This week’s giveaway would make a solid addition to any writing desk. One lucky reader will win a copy of William A. Gordon’s 1,001 Tips for Writers: Words of Wisdom About Writing, Getting Published, and Living the Literary Life.

Gordon’s book is packed with quotations from authors and publishing experts, promising “the best advice about writing and getting published today.”

If you fancy yourself a quote-a-holic, enter the giveaway below by 11:59 pm on November 3rd for your chance to win.

 

 

This giveaway is now closed. We thank you for your interest.

  • George Alfano

    My best writing tip was one I gave to my daughter’s third-grade class.

    “Don’t think, just write.”

    The reason I said this is because I wanted them to get words on the page and go back later to make corrections. Five years after I gave this advice, my daughter passed it on to her younger sister. I had forgotten I had said it.

