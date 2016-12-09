GIVEAWAY: Win Shorts and Briefs by Gregory Fletcher

Readers have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th to win. Published: December 9, 2016

Any playwrights here in the audience? This week’s giveaway is for you.

Gregory Fletcher’s cheekily named Shorts and Briefs: A Collection of Short Plays and Brief Principles of Playwriting aims to provide both examples and instructions for playwrights. The “shorts” are a collection of nine short plays by Fletcher, while the “briefs” component are concise explorations of playwriting principles.

“Greg’s book makes an interesting case about how the short play can be a valuable tool to learn how to write plays in general—10 minute plays, 90 minute plays, plays that last for days. And he includes several effective short plays, which certainly enhance his premise,” writes famed playwright Christopher Durang.

Readers have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th to enter.

This giveaway is now closed. We thank you for your interest.