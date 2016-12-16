GIVEAWAY: Win From Skedaddle to Selfie by Allan Metcalf

As the new year approaches, it’s fun to look back at years past and how times have changed. This week we’re giving away a copy of Allan Metcalf’s From Skedaddle to Selfie: Words of the Generations, which takes a lighthearted linguistic approach to analyzing our generational divides.

“Metcalf’s history skedaddles and jitterbugs quite swiftly through the 20th-century generations, pausing briefly to explain “babysitters” and “necking and petting” and “sexy”, the great transformation of the word “gay” and the meaning of the shift from “hi” to “hey”. Generation Y, fittingly, is generation abbrev: YOLO, LOL, FOMO are all hashtagged here,” writes The Guardian.

We’re giving away a copy of Metcalf’s book to one lucky reader. Enter by 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 22nd to win.