Stocking stuffers for writers

These fun, budget-friendly products will warm the heart of any writer this holiday season.

Book Pennant

Show off book pride with one of these pennants inspired by Catcher in the Rye, The Great Gatsby, Pride and Prejudice and The Wizard of Oz. They’re clever additions to any office or college dorm room. Starts at $12. outofprintclothing.com

Playing Cards

Keep company with the kings and queens of literature. Literary Aces Playing Cards feature one-of-a-kind portraits of Virginia Woolf, Oscar Wilde, Flannery O’Connor, James Baldwin and many more of your favorite writers. Sounds like a royal flush. Starts at $10. etsy.com

Livescribe Notebook

Tech-savvy writers will love Moleskine’s latest notebook, which marries the tactility of handwriting with the technology of a tablet. The notebook syncs with Livescribe smartpens (available at livescribe.com), capturing handwritten notes in a digital form that you can edit and save on your computer. It’s perfect for traditional writers in a digital age. Starts at $27. moleskine.com

Chocolates

Fuel a writing binge with chocolate. The Mini Exotic Chocolate Bar Library is stocked with nine chocolate “books” in unique flavors such as Sri Lankan coconut, chipotle chili, hickory-smoked almond, caramel toffee and bacon. Start at $25. vosgeschocolate.com

Book Package

What writer wouldn’t love a box full of bookish goodies? The team at Book Riot fills each package with books and related gifts such as pencil cases, bookmarks, notebooks and more. Splurge on a subscription and keep the holiday spirit alive year round. Starts at $50 per box. quarterly.co

Book Bag

Every writer needs a good book bag. This satchel, sporting a classic composition print, is the right size for a notebook, a handful of pens and a copy of The Writer. Starts at $17. strandbooks.com