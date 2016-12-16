Stocking stuffers for writers

These fun, budget-friendly products will warm the heart of any writer this holiday season.
Book Pennant
Show off book pride with one of these pennants inspired by Catcher in the Rye, The Great Gatsby, Pride and Prejudice and The Wizard of Oz. They’re clever additions to any office or college dorm room. Starts at $12. outofprintclothing.com
Playing Cards
Keep company with the kings and queens of literature. Literary Aces Playing Cards feature one-of-a-kind portraits of Virginia Woolf, Oscar Wilde, Flannery O’Connor, James Baldwin and many more of your favorite writers. Sounds like a royal flush. Starts at $10. etsy.com
Livescribe Notebook
Tech-savvy writers will love Moleskine’s latest notebook, which marries the tactility of handwriting with the technology of a tablet. The notebook syncs with Livescribe smartpens (available at livescribe.com), capturing handwritten notes in a digital form that you can edit and save on your computer. It’s perfect for traditional writers in a digital age. Starts at $27. moleskine.com
Chocolates
Fuel a writing binge with chocolate. The Mini Exotic Chocolate Bar Library is stocked with nine chocolate “books” in unique flavors such as Sri Lankan coconut, chipotle chili, hickory-smoked almond, caramel toffee and bacon. Start at $25. vosgeschocolate.com
Book Package
What writer wouldn’t love a box full of bookish goodies? The team at Book Riot fills each package with books and related gifts such as pencil cases, bookmarks, notebooks and more. Splurge on a subscription and keep the holiday spirit alive year round. Starts at $50 per box. quarterly.co
Book Bag
Every writer needs a good book bag. This satchel, sporting a classic composition print, is the right size for a notebook, a handful of pens and a copy of The Writer. Starts at $17. strandbooks.com
You might also like…
-
Our favorite funny gifts for writers
-
Gifts of writing advice for you
-
Thrill me: 7 spooky gifts for writers
Want more fun writing articles like this one?
Sign up for our newsletter to receive FREE articles, publishing tips, writing advice, and more delivered to your inbox once a week.
Looking for an agent?
Download our free guide to finding a literary agent, with the contact information and submission preferences for more than 80 agencies.