Giveaway: Win Writing Dialogue for Scripts

You’ve just finished the first draft of your screenplay. The plot is solid. The characters are compelling. But your dialogue? Frankly, it stinks.

If dialogue is your personal Achilles heel, take heart: This week we’re giving away a copy of Rib Davis’ Writing Dialogue for Scripts.

“Generally it is the dialogue that cements a script, that holds it together,” writes Davis in the preface. “This book takes a microscope to that cement, and then uses the findings to provide not only some insights into how dialogue works, but also a better understanding of how to go about writing it.”

The book uses real-life movie, TV, and playwriting examples, such as American Hustle, Blue Jasmine, Mad Men, and the play Ruined. David Lane, a lecturer in creative writing at City University, calls it “an undisputed must-have for any student of writing.”

We’re giving away a copy to one lucky reader. Enter by 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 12th to win.