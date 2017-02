Readers have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23rd to enter. Published: February 15, 2017

Wondering how to best incorporate historical events into your writing? This week’s book giveaway may help.

In The Art of History, Christopher Bram guides both nonfiction and fiction writers on how to successfully write about the past without boring or disengaging the reader.

“Bram delivers some digestible and often tasty observations on the art and challenges of writing in and around history.”—Pasatiempo

