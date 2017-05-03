Who’s going to Muse & the Marketplace this weekend?

Learn what we're most excited about seeing at our pick for the #1 writing conference in America. Published: May 3, 2017

Any fellow scribes out there headed to Muse & The Marketplace this weekend? So are we! Senior Editor Nicki Porter will be there all weekend, live-tweeting panels, snapping Instagrams, and meeting as many writers as she possibly can.

Here’s what we’re most looking forward to:

Talking shop with other writers at the breakfast buffet and Lit Lounge

Learning about how Amazon can aid writers with Amazon’s own Neal Thompson

Seeing what’s new and upcoming with social media with marketing expert Fauzia Burke

Learning how Calvin Hennick (and other freelancers!) net six figures a year from their writing

Gaining expert training for facing the media as an author from Lynne Griffin and Katrin Schumann

Celebrating 20 years of the acclaimed Grub Street creative writing center at the Grub Turns 20 party on Saturday night

The epic closing publishing keynote with Porter Anderson of Publishing Perspectives and Michelle Toth of sixoneseven books

Will you be in attendance? Let us know which panels you’re most looking forward to! And if you can’t make what we named as the #1 writing conference in America, be sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to stay connected from afar.