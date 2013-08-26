Submission Guidelines

The Writer is dedicated to expanding and supporting the work of professional and aspiring writers with a straightforward presentation of industry information, writing instruction and professional and personal motivation. In the pages of our magazine, writers share experiences, expertise, struggles, advice, successes and suggestions.

Our editors are interested in query letters on concrete topics written by emerging and experienced writers in all genres. We are looking for clear takeaway for our readers: What can they learn to improve their writing or advance their careers? What how-to tips and strategies will accomplish this?

Queries should briefly describe your background and provide details for your story idea. We are interested in how-to stories, reported pieces, narrative essays and profiles of writers and others in the field. We are not interested in pieces that have been previously published online or in print. We do accept queries that include finished pieces for consideration. We do not accept material that has been previously published in any form in print or online.

Queries should be sent by e-mail to [email protected] Please include your name, phone number and a short bio.

We receive hundreds of pitches every week and cannot respond to all of them. If you haven’t heard from us in two weeks, please feel free to move your submission to another publication. If you’re unfamiliar with our magazine, we recommend reading a few issues, subscribing, or at least signing up for our newsletter to get a feel for the kind of work we publish.

Article lengths vary widely from 300 to 3,000 words. On occasion, longer articles and excerpts also appear in the magazine.

The Writer editorial lineup includes:

Breakthrough: Formatted first-person articles about a writer’s experience in “breaking through” to publication (with an article, screenplay, book, etc.). Breakthrough queries must describe the “breakthrough,” advice to readers and lessons learned. 1,000words.

Freelance Success: Tips on the business of freelancing. 1,000 words.

Writing Essentials: Articles that focus on the basics of the craft of writing, such as using flashbacks effectively. 1,000 words, plus a short sidebar of resources.

Market Focus: Reports on specific market areas such as trade journals, alumni magazines, parenting, sports and travel. 1,000 words, including sidebar of markets, resources or tips.

Off the Cuff: Personal essays on a particular aspect of writing or the writing life. 1,000 words.

Poet to Poet: Specific aspects of writing poetry, such as imagery, revision or poetic forms. 500-750 words.

Take Note: Brief, topical items of literary interest. 200-500 words.

Writer at Work: A writer describes a specific writing problem and how it was successfully overcome on the way to publication. Most of the columns deal with fiction. Experienced writers only. 750-1,500 words.

For hard-copy queries, mail to:

The Writer

ATTENTION: EDITORIAL

Madavor Media

25 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 404

Braintree, MA 02184

Payment varies.

Thank you for considering a submission to The Writer magazine, the voice of imagination, creation and publication since 1887.