Giveaway: Win Mad Country

Readers have until 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 22nd to enter.
Published: June 15, 2017

Mad Country by Samrat Upadhyay

This week we’re giving away a new short story collection from acclaimed author Samrat Upadhyay. Upadhyay is the author of the Whiting Award winner Arresting God in KathmanduNew York Times Notable Book and San Francisco Chronicle Best Book of the Year The Guru of Love, The City Son, Buddha’s Orphans, and The Royal Ghost.

“[Upadhyay’s] stories have been burnished until they glow with visual and emotional precision,” raves the Washington Post Book World. “Mr. Upadhyay’s stories bring us into contact with a world that is somehow both far away and very familiar,” writes the New York Times. 

Fill out the form below for your chance to win. Readers have until 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 22nd to enter.

 

Giveaway - "Mad Country"

  • Contest rules

    Please read these rules before entering the contest.
    1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO WIN. CONTEST OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL U.S. RESIDENTS, 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER, CURRENTLY LIVING IN THE U.S., ITS TERRITORIES OR POSSESSIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. ONE ENTRY PER PERSON, PLEASE.
    2. To Enter: Follow the online instructions at writermag.com to complete and submit the official entry form.

      All other forms of entry are void.

      Sweepstakes begins 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 06/15/2017 and all entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on 06/22/2017. Limit one (1) entry per person/household/e-mail address. By entering this sweepstakes, entrants agree to these Official Rules.
    3. Eligibility: Employees and directors (and their immediate families and those living in their same households) of The Writer Magazine and any of their affiliate companies, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and Web site providers/Web masters for the sweepstakes Web site and related web pages are not eligible. Previous The Writer Contest winners are also ineligible.
    4. Winner Selection: Winners will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received to be held on or about 06/23/2017. In order to receive a prize, winners may be required to complete, sign, and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, IRS form 1099, and, where lawful, a Publicity Release, within 10 days of the date of the notification. If documents are not returned timely, or if any prize notification or any prize is returned as non-deliverable, prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner selected. Winners must satisfy the conditions of the Official Rules. Failure to comply with the Official Rules will cause the winners to forfeit their prize.
    5. Prize:
      One (1): Mad Country. Prize cannot be transferred, assigned or substituted, except that Sponsor reserves the right to change or replace the prizes with a prize of greater or comparable value, if a prize becomes unavailable. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Winners are solely responsible for all applicable taxes. Only the manufacturer's warranties, where applicable, apply to these prizes.
    6. General Conditions: BY PARTICIPATING, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT MADAVOR MEDIA LLC AND ITS AFFILIATES, PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, ADVERTISING AND PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS WILL HAVE NO LIABILITY WHATSOEVER FOR, AND SHALL BE HELD HARMLESS BY ENTRANTS AGAINST, ANY LIABILITY, FOR ANY INJURIES, LOSSES OR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND TO PERSONS, INCLUDING DEATH, OR PROPERTY RESULTING IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, FROM ACCEPTANCE, POSSESSION, MISUSE OR USE OF THE PRIZE OR PARTICIPATION IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES OR IN ANY SWEEPSTAKES RELATED ACTIVITY. WINNERS, BY ACCEPTANCE OF PRIZE, EXCEPT WHERE LEGALLY PROHIBITED, GRANT (AND AGREE TO CONFIRM THAT GRANT IN WRITING) PERMISSION FOR MADAVOR MEDIA LLC, AND THOSE ACTING UNDER ITS AUTHORITY, ITS AFFILIATES, PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES AND ADVERTISING AND PROMOTION AGENCIES TO USE HIS/HER NAME, PHOTOGRAPH, VOICE &/OR LIKENESS, FOR ADVERTISING &/OR PUBLICITY WITHOUT ADDITIONAL COMPENSATION, WITHOUT REVIEW, WORLDWIDE, AND ON THE WORLDWIDE WEB.

      Sponsor and its agents or Administrators are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, unintelligible, illegible, postage due, stolen, returned, or undelivered, entries, mail or e-mail, or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Web site, or other connections availability, accessibility or traffic congestion, miscommunications, failed computer, network, telephone, satellite or cable hardware or software or lines, or technical failure, jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions, computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the sweepstakes, or Web site, or Web site's terms of service, as solely determined by the Sponsor, will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Web site users, tampering, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this sweepstakes, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Web site access. Sponsor not responsible for injury or damage to participants or any other persons, computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this sweepstakes. Should any portion of the sweepstakes be, in Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this sweepstakes, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend or terminate the sweepstakes, and randomly select winners from valid entries received prior to action taken. In the event of a dispute regarding entries received from multiple users having the same e-mail account, the authorized subscriber of the e-mail account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant, the winner, and must comply with these rules. Authorized account subscriber is the natural person who is assigned the e-mail address by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses.
    7. Winners List: For a copy of our official winners list, please mail your name and address in a first class stamped, postage paid envelope to The Writer Winners List Request, 25 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 404, Braintree, MA 02184. Please specify the name of the contest for which you would like the list.

      Madavor Media LLC shall not be liable for technical, pictorial or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. The Writer is a registered trademark of Madavor Media LLC. Other product names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

 