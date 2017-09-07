Desk refresh: Back-to-school products for writers

Your home office could use some love. These writerly school supplies are here to help.
Published: September 7, 2017

After a long summer spent writing in the great outdoors, it’s time to diligently return to our desks. To make the shift a little more bearable, we rounded up our favorite writerly “school supplies” for the ultimate home office refresh.

 

Pencil pedagogy

grammar-pencils

“You’re procrastinating on your writing project,” your pencil scolds. “It’s time for this pencil to do its job,” encourages another. These clever pencils aren’t just writing mantra: They also illustrate the proper usage of commonly confused homophones (you’re/your, it’s/its, accept/except, etc.).

$9.95, basbleu.com.

 

Oops

oops-eraser

Mistakes happen. Enough said.

$4, papyrusonline.com.

 

Old-school memos

typewriter-pad

We’re obsessed with this typewriter-shaped box of notepaper, which dispenses a scroll of memo-size paper much like a tissue box (only much, much cooler). Bonus points if you shout Stop the presses! while ripping off your latest memo.

$12.95, chroniclebooks.com.

 

Say it with Olivetti

olivetti

Who says grammar can’t be art? This striking notecard set was created with the classic Olivetti Lettera 32 typewriter, resulting in red-and-black designs perfect for dashing off a thank-you note to your typophile editor.

$15.95, papress.com.

 

Worldwide wonderland

wonderland-mousepad

Add a generous dose of whimsy to your afternoon web-browsing with this Alice in Wonderland-inspired mousepad. Replace flamingo with your struggle of the day – underdeveloped characters, creaky dialogue, or invoicing clients – or use it as a constant reminder not to fall down the Buzzfeed rabbit hole.

$9.99, cafepress.com.

 

Murder, she wrote

murder-ink

How can a crime novelist keep track of all those pesky clues and red herrings? W­­e’ll throw in a strong vote for this “Murder Ink” notepad, which comes with a handy murder weapon – or “.”

$9.99, amazon.com.

 

 

 

