Desk refresh: Back-to-school products for writers

Your home office could use some love. These writerly school supplies are here to help. Published: September 7, 2017

After a long summer spent writing in the great outdoors, it’s time to diligently return to our desks. To make the shift a little more bearable, we rounded up our favorite writerly “school supplies” for the ultimate home office refresh.

Pencil pedagogy

“You’re procrastinating on your writing project,” your pencil scolds. “It’s time for this pencil to do its job,” encourages another. These clever pencils aren’t just writing mantra: They also illustrate the proper usage of commonly confused homophones (you’re/your, it’s/its, accept/except, etc.).

$9.95, basbleu.com.

Oops

Mistakes happen. Enough said.

$4, papyrusonline.com.

Old-school memos

We’re obsessed with this typewriter-shaped box of notepaper, which dispenses a scroll of memo-size paper much like a tissue box (only much, much cooler). Bonus points if you shout Stop the presses! while ripping off your latest memo.

$12.95, chroniclebooks.com.

Say it with Olivetti

Who says grammar can’t be art? This striking notecard set was created with the classic Olivetti Lettera 32 typewriter, resulting in red-and-black designs perfect for dashing off a thank-you note to your typophile editor.

$15.95, papress.com.

Worldwide wonderland

Add a generous dose of whimsy to your afternoon web-browsing with this Alice in Wonderland-inspired mousepad. Replace flamingo with your struggle of the day – underdeveloped characters, creaky dialogue, or invoicing clients – or use it as a constant reminder not to fall down the Buzzfeed rabbit hole.

$9.99, cafepress.com.

Murder, she wrote

How can a crime novelist keep track of all those pesky clues and red herrings? W­­e’ll throw in a strong vote for this “Murder Ink” notepad, which comes with a handy murder weapon – or “.”

$9.99, amazon.com.

