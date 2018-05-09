Craft Book Spotlight – “Poetry: A Writers’ Guide and Anthology”

This new anthology offers both instruction and work from leading contemporary poets. Published: May 9, 2018

Are you passionate about books, authors and writing? Sign up for our weekly newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

Billed as “a complete introduction to the art and craft of writing poetry,” this new tome from Bloomsbury aims to provide both instruction and inspiration for new poets.

Section I, “An Introduction to Poetry,” offers in-depth answers to questions such as “Why Do We Write Poems?” and “What Does It Mean to Be a Poet?”

Section II, “The Elements of Poetry,” covers a range of craft concepts, including diction, form, syntax, and voice.

Section III, “Practicalities,” offers students a how-to guide for making the most of poetry workshops.

Finally, the book concludes with an anthology of works by leading poets.

Notably, the anthology shies away from the historical greats of the canon, preferring instead to showcase contemporary masters: “We reject the notion that poetry is best studied as historical artifact; as one colleague put it, that would be akin to having to prove you understand Mozart before you’re allowed to listen to current pop music,” the editors explain in the introduction. Works from Terrance Hayes, Mary Jo Bang, Billy Collins, Tracy K. Smith, Patricia Lockwood, Ocean Vuong, and many more are featured.

$16 | www.bloomsbury.com | Check the price on Amazon!