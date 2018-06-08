Joe Tone: How I Write

Are you passionate about books, authors and writing? Sign up for our weekly newsletter, full of tips, reviews, and more.
For more than 10 years, Joe Tone worked as a journalist and newspaper editor, most recently as the editor of the Dallas Observer. After writing “The Rookie and the Zetas: How the Feds Took Down a Drug Cartel’s Horse-Racing Empire” for the Observer, he found himself so captivated by the subject material that he decided to leave the paper to write a book about it. The result, Bones: Brothers, Horses, Cartels, and the Borderland Dream, is the recipient of glowing reviews from numerous publications. In one fascinating book, Tone skillfully weaves together a true story about family, loyalty, American quarter-horse racing, and the Mexican drug war. Bones was named a finalist for the 2017 PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sports Writing and the production company Anonymous Content (Mr. Robot, True Detective) has already purchased the book’s film rights.
Expanding an article into a book
The article felt like it barely skimmed the surface – more like an outline or a treatment. I knew from my reporting that there was a ton more reporting to do. There were dozens of people to talk to and themes left unexplored in the article. My own desire was indicative that there was more. I ask myself if I’m still hungry for this topic or “am I done with this?” As a writer, do I want to pursue it, or have I squeezed everything I can out of it?
Structuring multiple intersecting themes
I knew there was a lot of history and background that I wanted to weave into small narratives, but it was a little difficult during the writing. Especially with parts about the history and explanations. My editor suggested we pull a handful of things out and make them into separate chapters. Once we did that, we felt good about how the narrative flowed, while still sliding into backstory and history.
What I am at my core is a journalist and a reporter, and I’ve always been drawn to stories that require a lot of reporting and research. Tools of investigation, public records, source development, digging through court records – I love stories that require all that. I use those to shape dramatic, personal, and emotional narratives.
Readers want to know where you got your information, and I’m always trying to figure out a way to use less attributions. The great thing about a book is that you can move a lot to the sources section without cluttering the narrative.
The hardest transition was going from being in a newsroom to being at home and being lonely, frankly. I used to feel responsible for up to 20 or 30 things a day working at the paper. You feel useful. I was responsible for the career of staff and freelancers. Now I’m in a room, writing for months, for a book that would come out years later – and writing something you don’t know how many people are going to read. It took me a while to adjust, and I still struggle with it. But I found that I really enjoy the work and enjoy the process of writing.
I was able to put my trust in my editor. But even with a good book editor, and mine is one of the best, you have to be a good self-editor. This book was the biggest editing challenge I’ve ever faced. Story selection, planning, organization, and motivation all go into a book. But my editing experience was critical to my ability to pull it off.
Allison Futterman is a freelance writer based in Charlotte, North Carolina.