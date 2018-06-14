Craft Book Spotlight – I Should Be Writing

Need a little writing encouragement in your life? This text offers equal parts motivation and inspiration. Published: June 14, 2018

This colorful handbook from the host of the popular, award-winning “I Should Be Writing” podcast promises to contain “a writer’s workshop in a book.”

Bite-size, easy-to-read chapters coach new writers through everything from imposter syndrome to writer’s block.

“I am here to tell you not to quit,” Lafferty writes. “Don’t lose years off your writing life for no better reason than ‘I’m not good enough.’”

When Lafferty’s writing and life lessons conclude, it’s time to write; the book finishes with 50+ pages of writing exercises to get writers’ creativity flowing.

