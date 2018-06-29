Craft Book Spotlight: Writing as a Path to Awakening

This unique book focuses both on the inner self and the external act of writing. Published: June 29, 2018

“A writer is someone who writes, not someone who is published,” proclaims poet, teacher, and author Albert Flynn DeSilver in Writing as a Path to Awakening: A Year to Becoming an Excellent Writer and Living an Awakened Life. “Practice, repetition, and consistency are essential.”

DeSilver’s book aims to show writers how to conquer all three of these elements via seasonally-driven storytelling, meditations, and writing exercises.

“In this gentle, lucid, erudite and compassionate guide, Albert Flynn DeSilver offers the wisdom and warmth of a true friend who has walked the path. One who reaches out a capable hand and offers it to the new writer, to the struggling writer, and says here, here, let me show you not only how to write, but how to live.” says Dani Shapiro, author of Still Writing.

“DeSilver opens a doorway that allows for spiritual and emotional growth, concepts not discussed in typical writing books,” writes Shelf Awareness. If you’re looking to improve your mindfulness as well as your writing, Writing as a Path to Awakening may be a worthy addition to your bookshelves.

