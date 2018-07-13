Craft Book Spotlight: Pep Talks for Writers

Written by NaNoWriMo executive director Grant Faulkner, this book promises to be "a guide to keeping motivated, creative, and productive." Published: July 13, 2018

Are you feeling…stuck? Unmotivated? Uninspired? Are you trapped in the middle-novel swamp, or did you find all your plot threads wound up in one big knot?

Grant Faulkner, executive director of National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), has a new book to help wordsmiths find momentum again: Pep Talks for Writers: 52 Insights and Actions to Boost Your Creative Mojo. Divided into 52 encouraging, actionable chapters, Faulkner walks writers through problems like imposter syndrome, creative blocks, overcoming rejection, and author envy.

“How can we be creative every day? That’s the question this book sets out to answer,” writes Faulkner in the introduction. “‘The days are long, but the years are short,’ some wise person once said. Your story can’t wait. It needs you.”

“Looking for encouragement and tips to get started writing? Pep Talks for Writers: 52 Insights and Actions to Boost Your Creative Mojo by Grant Faulkner, is sure to motivate you,” promises the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star.

Check the price on Amazon!