Six products writers need for their private library

What literary swag fills your office? Here are a few suggestions from us. Published: July 16, 2018

Subscribe today to The Writer magazine for tips, industry news, reviews, and more.

Every writer deserves a room of one’s own – even better when it’s stuffed with books and bibliophile novelties. We’ve rounded up all the literary swag you need to dress your study in style.

Add some nautical flair to your reading chaise with this Moby Dick-inspired pillow. It’s emblazoned with classic words from Herman Melville: “It is not down in any map; true places never are.”

BETWEEN THE COVERS

These bookish bookends aren’t just pretty to look at: They also boast four tiny hidden compartments tucked inside the covers.

Check the Price on Amazon!

Stylishly wrangle those quills and fountain pens with this vintage-inspired Hemingway Pencil Cup. (Cuban cigars not included.)

Check the price on Amazon!

Did someone suggest you pick up The Fault in Our Stars? Is it almost time for your annual re-reading of Where the Red Fern Grows? Run, don’t walk, to buy this literary tissue box. Your tear ducts will thank us.

Check the price on Amazon!

Why merely read Jane Austen when you can breathe Jane Austen? Paddywax’s line of Library Collection candles take olfactory inspiration from the literary greats, featuring Louisa May Alcott, Mark Twain, Ralph Waldo Emerson, William Shakespeare, and more.

Check the price on Amazon!

What better way to light a literary candle than with a set of Banned Books Matchboxes? Each box is decorated with art from historically banned titles: Song of Solomon, Black Beauty, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Slaughterhouse-Five, and, of course, Fahrenheit 451