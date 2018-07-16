Six products writers need for their private library

Subscribe today to The Writer magazine for tips, industry news, reviews, and more.
Every writer deserves a room of one’s own – even better when it’s stuffed with books and bibliophile novelties. We’ve rounded up all the literary swag you need to dress your study in style.
WHALE RESTED
Add some nautical flair to your reading chaise with this Moby Dick-inspired pillow. It’s emblazoned with classic words from Herman Melville: “It is not down in any map; true places never are.”
These bookish bookends aren’t just pretty to look at: They also boast four tiny hidden compartments tucked inside the covers.
A PEN HOLDER FOR PAPA
Stylishly wrangle those quills and fountain pens with this vintage-inspired Hemingway Pencil Cup. (Cuban cigars not included.)
TRAGEDIES LOVE COMPANY
Did someone suggest you pick up The Fault in Our Stars? Is it almost time for your annual re-reading of Where the Red Fern Grows? Run, don’t walk, to buy this literary tissue box. Your tear ducts will thank us.
COZY CANDLES
Why merely read Jane Austen when you can breathe Jane Austen? Paddywax’s line of Library Collection candles take olfactory inspiration from the literary greats, featuring Louisa May Alcott, Mark Twain, Ralph Waldo Emerson, William Shakespeare, and more.
FIND YOUR MATCH
What better way to light a literary candle than with a set of Banned Books Matchboxes? Each box is decorated with art from historically banned titles: Song of Solomon, Black Beauty, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Slaughterhouse-Five, and, of course, Fahrenheit 451