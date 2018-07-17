Our top 5 picks for Amazon Prime Day book deals

Media coverage surrounding Prime Day usually focuses on tech products and Amazon-brand devices, but that doesn’t mean Amazon has forsaken book lovers. Thirty-seven titles are on sale for Prime Day, and the site is also offering a number of book-related deals.

Prime members can receive:

75% credit toward a future e-book with the purchase of a current Amazon Charts book.

30% credit toward a future e-book with a purchase of any Kindle book.

A 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for $.99.

Here are our top five picks for individual titles on sale today:

Editor’s Pick: Animal, Vegetable, Mineral

“Barbara Kingsolver’s Animal, Vegetable, Mineral changed the entire way I think about food. It kick-started my locavore eating habits, my slavish devotion to fresh-grown vegetables, and my passion for seasonal-driven cooking. But fear not, dear readers, this is no preachy tome: Rather, it’s a beautifully written exploration of one family’s relationship with food and the earth that provides it.” —Nicki Porter, senior editor

For sci-fi/fantasy lovers: The Poppy War

If you love fantasy, you can’t miss out on this acclaimed debut from R.F. Kuang. The Poppy War accumulated an astonishing amount of buzz when it was released, and it’s got the plot to back it up: War. Treachery. Magic. History.

“Debut novelist Kuang creates an ambitious fantasy reimagining of Asian history populated by martial artists, philosopher-generals, and gods…This is a strong and dramatic launch to Kuang’s career,” praises Publishers Weekly. Sound right up your alley? March on over to Amazon to snag this novel for a song.

For zombie fiction fans: Dread Nation

Like a little history and social commentary with your zombie invasions? Us too. Today we’re buying Justina Ireland’s Dread Nation, a New York Times best-seller with a slew of starred reviews to its name.

“This absorbing page-turner works on multiple levels: as unflinching alternate history set in post-Reconstruction-era Maryland and Kansas; as a refreshingly subversive action story starring a badass heroine; as zombie fiction suspenseful; and as a compelling exhortation to scrutinize the racist underpinnings of contemporary American sociopolitical systems,” writes The Horn Book in a starred review. “Tremendously original, subversive, sharp, and all around badass, Dread Nation is not your mother’s Civil War–era zombie story,” praises best-selling YA author Julie Murphy.

For fans of A Perfect Storm: Into the Raging Sea

Nonfiction fans, take note: Into the Raging Sea: Thirty-Three Mariners, One Megastorm, and the Sinking of El Faro will keep you on the edge of your seat. The premise reads: “On October 1, 2015, Hurricane Joaquin barreled into the Bermuda Triangle and swallowed the container ship El Faro whole, resulting in the worst American shipping disaster in thirty-five years. No one could fathom how a vessel equipped with satellite communications, a sophisticated navigation system, and cutting-edge weather forecasting could suddenly vanish – until now.”

Also praised by the editors of the New York Times and Outside magazine, Boston Globe calls it “harrowing, moving…a taut adventure tale…The depth of research and reporting, and Slade’s skill at pacing and selecting the telling details produce a richly detailed narrative, tense and sad and true.”

For biography lovers: Wizard

Few subjects seem as complex and prolific as the great Nikola Tesla, and in Wizard: The Life and Times of Nikola Tesla, author Marc Seifer has written the definitive biography.

“Seifer’s vivid, revelatory, exhaustively researched biography rescues pioneer inventor Nikola Tesla from cult status and restores him to his rightful place as a principal architect of the modern age,” writes Publishers Weekly in a starred review. “Highly recommended” by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, this intensely researched book promises to shed a light on one of America’s most brilliant minds.

Not a Prime member? You can still download all six of Amazon’s First Reads selections, which offer early access to editors’ top picks of the month, for just $1.99 each.