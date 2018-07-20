Craft Book Spotlight: Part Wild

Learn more about the book the Huffington Post calls “a must-read for any aspiring or seasoned writer.” Published: July 20, 2018

“We all have the call to create. The question is…why don’t we answer it?” asks Deb Norton in Part Wild: A Writer’s Guide to Harnessing the Creative Power of Resistance.

No matter if the “resistance” is perfectionism, writer’s block, or “a chorus of withering inner critics,” Norton supplies a host of “practices” and prompts to release the creative force within.

“When ‘Get over it!’ and ‘Just do it!” don’t work, and you’re just not the put-up-your-dukes type, here is another way,” Norton says.

“Part Wild shines with several ideas about how to banish [the inner critic] from your own mind,” writes Psychology Today, while The Huffington Post calls Norton’s book “a must-read for any aspiring or seasoned writer.”

