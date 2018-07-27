Craft Book Spotlight: Let It Bleed

"Let It Bleed: How to Write a Rockin’ Memoir" is not your average craft book. Published: July 27, 2018

Perhaps dry, stuffy handbooks aren’t for you.

Perhaps you prefer classic rock and heavy metal to NPR and Bach.

Perhaps, then, Pamela Des Barres’ Let It Bleed: How to Write a Rockin’ Memoir is right up your alley.

Des Barres believes everyone has a story to tell, though they may not have the courage to tell it.

Each chapter contains real-world writing examples from both famous writers and Des Barres’ students in addition to a number of exercises that help conjure the past and a person’s true self.

“Come, join our writing party and revel in the razzle-dazzle of your own rowdy escapades,” invites Des Barres. “Or come to poke around in your past and make sense of those profoundly painful days and sleepless nights. Come to write it all down and love yourself like you love your favorite song.”

“Pamela Des Barres’s writing crackles with joy and energy – it’s such a pleasure to be immersed in the vivid world of this legendary writer,” says Emma Cline, author of The Girls.

Check the price on Amazon!