Why so serious? Funny gifts for witty writers

Here are some of our favorite funny ⎯ and punny ⎯ gifts for writers. Published: August 7, 2018

Subscribe today to The Writer magazine for tips, industry news, reviews, and much more.

“The most wasted of all days is one without laughter,” says e.e. cummings. We couldn’t agree more. Here are some of our favorite funny – and punny – gifts for witty writers.

Wash your hands clean of all those killed-off characters with Lady Macbeth’s hand soap.

Check the price on Amazon!

Not all bookshelves have happy endings.

Check the price on Amazon!

Play with your favorite authors, not with your food.

Check the price on Amazon!

For the writer who puts the “shake” in Shakespeare.

Check the price on Amazon!

I KANT EVEN believe you went so long without these punny literature bookmarks.

Check the price on Amazon!

The first step to overcoming writer’s block is caffeination. Or so we hear.

Check the price on Amazon!