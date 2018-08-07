Why so serious? Funny gifts for witty writers

Here are some of our favorite funny ⎯ and punny ⎯ gifts for writers.
Published: August 7, 2018

“The most wasted of all days is one without laughter,” says e.e. cummings. We couldn’t agree more. Here are some of our favorite funny – and punny – gifts for witty writers.

OUT, DAMNED SPOT!

Wash your hands clean of all those killed-off characters with Lady Macbeth’s hand soap.

THE END

Not all bookshelves have happy endings.

LITERARY PAPER DOLLS

Play with your favorite authors, not with your food.

LIT LAUNDRY

For the writer who puts the “shake” in Shakespeare.

COOL STORY, POE

I KANT EVEN believe you went so long without these punny literature bookmarks.

A CREATIVITY-BOOSTING CUPPA

The first step to overcoming writer’s block is caffeination. Or so we hear.

