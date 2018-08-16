The top 5 novels by best-selling authors coming this fall

A slew of powerhouse authors have new titles coming out in the next few months. Here’s your guide to the hottest titles coming from best-selling literary authors releasing this fall. (And stay tuned for our future fall 2018 roundups of hot genre releases, nonfiction titles, and debut novels. You can also see our picks for fall 2018 memoirs here.)

Transcription by Kate Atkinson

Kate Atkinson likely needs no introduction, but just in case: This Edinborough-based author has ten books to her name, though she’s probably best-known for her 2013 award-winning (and best-selling) Life After Life. Her latest, Transcription, set in WWII and post-war Britain, releases on September 25th. In a starred review, Kirkus calls it “another beautifully crafted book from an author of great intelligence and empathy.”

My Struggle: Book Six by Karl Ove Knausgaard

With this final installment, Karl Ove Knausgaard’s monumental six-book autobiographical fiction series will be complete. Translated from Norwegian and published in 22 languages, the series’ popularity has surprised many in the industry, but the set shows no signs of slowing sales. Book Six is set to release on September 18th, and is already racking up praise: “This volume is a thrilling conclusion to Knausgaard’s epic series,” promises Publishers Weekly in a starred review.

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

After the success of The Husband’s Secret and Big Little Lies (the latter of which famously led to the HBO series of the same name, starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, among others), any new Liane Moriarty title draws attention and sales. As the title indicates, her latest does indeed star nine perfect strangers while asking the question: “Could ten days at a health resort really change you forever?” This is one of the few books on the list releasing late in the season; it’s due to debut on November 6th.

Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver

Barbara Kingsolver’s long literary career continues with Unsheltered, “an enveloping, tender, witty, and awakening novel of love and trauma, family and survival, moral dilemmas and intellectual challenges,” says Booklist in a starred review. Kingsolver, best known for best-selling and award-winning novels like The Poisonwood Bible and Flight Behavior, is the author of 15 books and the recipient of the National Humanities Medal. “Containing both a rich story and a provocative depiction of times that shake the shelter of familiar beliefs, this novel shows Kingsolver at the top of her game,” writes Publishers Weekly of her latest novel, which releases on October 16th.

Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

Last on our list is Haruki Murakami’s highly anticipated release, Killing Commendatore. Arguably Japan’s most internationally famous author, Murakami has earned tremendous success and accolades with works like 1Q84 and Kafka on the Shore. His latest is a two-part story that promises to be a “loving homage to The Great Gatsby.” Pre-order it now to receive it on its release date, October 9th.

