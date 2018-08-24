Craft Book Spotlight: The Business of Being a Writer

Need more help with career than craft? This is the book for you. Published: August 24, 2018

Writing is an art, and writers can spend a lifetime honing their craft and still never feel like they’ve perfected it. But all the how-to books in the world won’t help you if you actually want to make a living off your passion.

Enter Publishers Weekly columnist and mega-popular writing blogger Jane Friedman, who’s here to demystify the dollars-and-cents portion of the writing industry.

“Learning about the publishing industry will lead to a more positive and productive writing career,” writes Friedman in The Business of Being a Writer.

“While business savvy may not make up for mediocre writing, or allow any author to skip important stages of creative development, it can anxiety and frustration. And it can help writers avoid bad career decisions – by setting appropriate expectations of the industry, and by providing tools and information on how to pursue meaningful, sustainable careers in writing and publishing on a full-time or part-time basis,” she continues.

“While countless books and classes exist to help writers improve their craft, few focus on the practical aspects of maintaining a writing career over time. Friedman’s wise and wide-ranging The Business of Being a Writer offers essential and extremely helpful advice on how writers can survive and thrive in the current publishing landscape,” praises Dinty W. Moore.

“Destined to become a staple reference book for writers and those interested in publishing careers,” predicts Publishers Weekly.

Check the price on Amazon!