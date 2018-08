Several nonfiction heavyweights have new titles coming out in autumn. Published: August 24, 2018

When the kids head back to school, so do our reading lists. Here are our picks for the most interesting nonfiction books hitting the shelves this fall.

The Library Book by Susan Orlean

We love libraries. We love Susan Orlean. So of course we’re over-the-moon excited for Orlean’s latest book, which promises to be part history, part true crime, and part love letter to libraries. “There could be no better book for the bookish,” praises best-selling author Dave Eggers.

Check the price on Amazon!