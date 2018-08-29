Five products to keep you organized and on time

These handy calendars, planners, and organizers for writers will keep you from falling behind or missing deadlines. Published: August 29, 2018

Having a few deadlines on the horizon is a good thing. Having a hoard beating down your door is not. Whip those deadlines into shape with these handy calendars, planners, and organizers for writers.

Date your novel

Obviously, this oversized chalkboard calendar is ideal for busy freelancers juggling multiple assignments. But we think it’s also the perfect tool for a novelist plotting out the timeline of a murder, cat-and-mouse chase, or whirlwind romance.