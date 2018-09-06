Craft Book Spotlight: Writing Toward Wholeness

“I should advise you to put it all down as beautifully as you can, in some beautifully bound book…Then you can go to the book & turn over the pages & for you it will be your church – your cathedral – the silent places of your spirit where you will find renewal…for in that book is your soul.” —C. G. Jung

What can the simple act of writing teach us about our selves and our souls? Quite a lot, suggests Susan M. Tiberghien in her latest book, Writing Toward Wholeness: Lessons Inspired by C. G. Jung. And as a prominent Jung scholar for more than 30 years, few authors are more qualified to introduce writers to his work.

Tiberghien’s book aims to guide writers on their own soul-searching path via instruction, reflection, journaling, dream analysis, and writing exercises. Along the way, she provides examples of both Jung’s work as well as the writing of contemporary authors such as Stephen King and Margaret Atwood. Chapters cover topics such as “Exploring Dreams: Listening and Writing,” “Seeing Beauty with Words: Awakening the Soul,” and “Learning Zen: Clear Seeing, Clear Writing.”

Kirkus calls Writing Towards Wholeness “an expertly presented, application-focused overview of Jungian concepts for deep philosophical thinkers.”

