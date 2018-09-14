Craft Book Spotlight: That Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means

A good vocabulary is the only tool writers have in their arsenal. And we’re probably more confident than the average bear when it comes to using the right word in the right place – but every now and then, a little doubt creeps into our mind: Am I using the right word here?

Worse still, sometimes we’re convinced we’re using the right word…only to find out that we’ve been using it incorrectly for years.

Kathryn and Ross Petras, authors of You’re Saying It Wrong, are here to help all worried writers with their latest “word nerd” guide, That Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means: The 150 Most Commonly Misused Words and Their Tangled Histories. Each entry provides an example of erroneous usage from newsletters, pop culture, and public figures along with a brief history of the word in question. Finally, the authors provide useful tips to avoid future mistakes – even if that means simply avoiding the word altogether.

Though it may be too early to even start considering holiday shopping for many readers, we’ll confess that the book’s compact size, clever format, and witty tone (not to mention its budget-friendly price tag) makes us think it’ll be an ideal stocking stuffer for any writer this Christmas.

