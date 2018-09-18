Fifteen mobile apps for writers on the go

Here are some handy apps that might make your writing life easier and more fun. By K.L. Romo | Published: September 18, 2018

If you’re like most of us, you’re constantly thinking about your writing projects. New ideas and great phrases pop into your brain at the most inconvenient times, when you’re away from your computer and there’s no pen and paper handy. That’s when we could all use a little tech help.

Since our cell phones and tablets are usually within arm’s reach, using them to write when we’re out-of-pocket makes sense. And many of you may even prefer to write when you’re not tucked away in a home office. Mobile apps allow us to be productive in all aspects of our writing lives, even while on the run.

Here are some handy apps that just might make your writing life easier – and maybe even more fun.

PRODUCTIVITY

ASANA

Productivity software advertised to take users from “chaos to clarity.” Provides a user interface to keep up with tasks, projects, and conversations, which can be used by either a team or an individual. Allows for easy tracking and monitoring of projects and goals. Interactive with other programs, such as Dropbox, GoogleDrive, and OneDrive.

Cost: Free for basic version

Best for: Writers who want to easily organize and monitor their project goals or coordinate with others (co-writers, writing group members, editors, etc.) as a team.

asana.com

EVERNOTE

Organizational software for saving everything like a virtual file cabinet. Take notes, save pictures and articles, remember links, attach documents, and organize scanned paperwork, all in one place.

Cost: Free

Best for: Writers who want to easily organize and save research and notes – and then access them anywhere.

evernote.com

ONENOTE

Software to organize your notes, drawings, and pictures into virtual three-ring-binders. Can be easily organized into searchable sections, and has the capability to add to-do lists and follow-ups and to take hand-written notes. Can be accessed on all devices and between multiple users.

Cost: Free

Best for: Writers who prefer to organize notes and research in an easy-to-use binder format.

onenote.com