The hottest fall 2018 fiction from debut authors

A wealth of fall debuts are already generating plenty of buzz and award nominations. Here are our top picks for the new names you’ll be hearing about come “Best Books of the Year” season. See more of our fall book coverage here.

Darius the Great is Not Okay

First-time author Adib Khorram is fast accumulating praise and buzz for his YA novel Darius the Great is Not Okay, The book stars a nerdy half-Persian teen visiting Iran for the first time, a plot award-winning YA author Becky Albertalli calls “heartfelt, tender, and so utterly real.” “I’d live in this book forever if I could,” she continues. Booklist calls it “A refreshing bildungsroman and an admirable debut novel that will leave readers wanting more.” Earning comparisons to Adam Silvera and John Corey Whaley, expect this book to be one of the most talked-about YA titles of the year.

