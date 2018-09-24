Successful, self-published authors share their top tips

We hear whispers that indie authors can make just as much as – if not more than – traditionally published authors. But who are these mythical indie authors, and how are they making it work? By Kerrie Flanagan | Published: September 24, 2018

With the rise of eBooks, print-on-demand platforms like CreateSpace, and even audiobooks, the number of self-published authors over the past five years has skyrocketed. We hear success stories, but they tend to be the Cinderella dream-come-true stories: Andy Weir’s book-turned-blockbuster The Martian, or E.L. James’ outrageously best-selling Fifty Shades trilogy. But what about the stories we don’t hear about? The indie authors out there making a good living? What’s their story and how did they find success?

Here are five authors from around the globe who are making a way for themselves in the exciting world of self-publishing.