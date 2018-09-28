5 award-winning books that were banned in 2017

Portraying offensive language, drug use, and LGBTQ characters landed these critically acclaimed works on the ALA list of 2017's most challenged books. Published: September 28, 2018

In honor of Banned Books Week, we’re celebrating titles for young readers that are critically acclaimed, successfully deal with modern issues, and were challenged by schools in 2017.

Drama by Raina Telgemeier

Raina Telgemeier is a celebrated Eisner Award-winning author of two previous graphic novels, Smile and Sisters. But her 2012 book Drama lives up to its name in some U.S. school districts. The Stonewall Honor Award-winning graphic novel has been on the American Library Association’s list of top 10 challenged books for several years. Schools cited the book’s LGBT characters as a reason for the ban.

