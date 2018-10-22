Top 10 Halloween writing prompts to get your blood flowing

Once upon a midnight dreary, you found inspiration growing weary. Never fear(y): These Halloween writing prompts are here to rescue you from the haunted crypt of writing block. They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, and they’ll have you back to penning spine-chilling tales in no time.

Need help with setting?

Try this prompt on for size: Nobody’s home

Need higher stakes for your story?

This entire prompt is built around two characters trying desperately to get what they need – which is exactly the opposite of what the other character wants: The gatekeeper vs. the gatecrasher

Need a memory-jogger for creative nonfiction?

Talk a walk down memory lane: Dress up

Need a change of scenery for your protagonist?

Try placing them in a cemetery: Graveyard shift

Need an open-ended freewrite?

Try sorting out this clown’s secret: Clowning around

Need a killer starting place for fiction or poetry?

Start solving this mystery: Six feet under

Need to spark a new story idea?

See where this tunnel takes you: Tunnel vision

Need something more outside-the-box on Halloween?

Try writing a spooky take on the holidays: A very merry zombie Christmas

Need a prompt with more of a YA bent?

Imagine the trouble your teen protagonists will find on Mischief Night: Tricks and treats

Need something a little less spooktacular?

No one says Halloween has to be all tricks and no treats: Loved to death

For more inspiration, browse our database of writing prompts.