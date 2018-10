In celebration of Halloween, we’re raising our glass – and our wallets – to everyone’s favorite master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe. May your bodies stay buried, your beating hearts stay quiet, and your doorsteps stay free of talking ravens.

Quoth the Poe

“I became insane, with long intervals of horrible sanity,” reads this graphic black-and-white print from Obvious State.

