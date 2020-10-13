2020 Amazon Prime Day deals for writers

Save $30 on Kindle

Purchase the Ad-Supported Amazon Kindle with a built-in front light for just $59.99 (regularly priced $89.99) or opt for the version without ads for $79.99 (regularly priced $109.99).

Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon’s waterproof 8 GB Kindle Paperwhite is now $79.99 for the ad-supported version (regularly priced $129.99). Kindle Paperwhites without ads as well as the 32 GB version are also on sale for Prime Day.

Save $75 on Kindle Oasis

Billed as Amazon’s “most advanced Kindle ever,” the waterproof Oasis boasts customizable screens and light shades, with a design that allows for one-handed reading. Get the ad-supported 8GB during Prime Day for $174.99, marked down from $249.99.

Six months of Kindle Unlimited for $29.97

Interested in trying out Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited e-reading service? A six-month subscription – regularly priced $59.94 – is only $29.97 for Prime Day. (A three-month subscription is free, renewing at $9.99/month after the trial ends.)

One year of Audible Premium Plus for $100

Love audiobooks? Save $50 on a one-year membership to Audible, which offers readers 12 credits for audiobook downloads upfront.

Magazines from $.99

A selection of magazine subscriptions are available on print or Kindle for just $.99, including Entertainment Weekly, Wired, Vanity Fair, and Parents.

80% off bestselling e-books

The Silent Patient, The Only Woman in the Room, and My Dear Hamilton are just a few of the top-selling titles you’ll find on sale in Amazon’s Kindle store for Prime Day.

50% off Amazon Basics Desk Chair

Could your home office use a little more love now that you’re working from home full time? Snag this well-reviewed office chair for just $80.83 during Prime Day (regularly $163.84).

20% off AmazonBasics Office Products

Browse staplers, file folders, writing utensils, notepads, and more from Amazon Basics, all marked down with a 20% discount.

