5 new YA books to read in spring 2021

Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas

Angie Thomas dazzled readers with her acclaimed, bestselling novels The Hate U Give and On the Come Up. Her third revisits the world of her beloved first novel, focusing on Maverick Carter 17 years before the events of The Hate U Give.

One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite

After teen activist Kezi Smith is killed at a social justice rally, her sisters and best friends decide to take Kezi’s dream road trip in her memory – a historical journey on Route 66, using The Negro Motorist Green Book as a guide – in this highly praised novel from the authors of Dear Haiti, Love Alaine.

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe

Already optioned by Hollywood with Millie Bobby Brown set to star, this thriller focuses on the daughter of a con artist who suddenly finds herself taken hostage in a bank robbery.

The Project by Courtney Summers

Fresh off of the blockbuster success of her debut, Sadie, Courtney Summers follows with an equally twisty thriller about a young woman determined to rescue her sister from a mysterious cult.

Advertisement

You Have a Match by Emma Lord

Lord’s debut, Tweet Cute, charmed readers and reviewers alike – and her sophomore novel promises to do the same, with a story about a teen who suddenly finds out she has an older (and Instagram-famous) sister via a DNA service, all while trying to navigate her growing feelings for her best friend.