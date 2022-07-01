Opportunities for writers: August 2022 calls for submissions

Add to Favorites

Creative Nonfiction: Sunday Short Reads submissions

Editors of Creative Nonfiction seek previously unpublished submissions for their “Sunday Short Read” email, which features works of nonfiction under 1,000 words. A $3 reading fee is waived for subscribers of Creative Nonfiction and/or True Story. Payment: $50. Submit by Aug. 1.

creativenonfiction.org/submissions

Prairie Schooner: Summer Creative Nonfiction Contest

Send imaginative essays of general interest under 5,000 words to Prairie Schooner for consideration in its annual summer nonfiction contest. This year’s guest judge is award-winning author Jerald Walker. The winning entry will receive $500 and publication. Submit by Aug. 1.

prairieschooner.submittable.com

West Trade Review: Fiction, creative nonfiction, poems

West Trade Review editors welcome short fiction (up to 5,000 words), poetry (up to five poems), creative nonfiction (personal essays, memoir, literary journalism, and lyric essays up to 6,000 words), and novel excerpts (8,000 to 12,000 words). Submit by Aug. 1.

westtradereview.submittable.com

Wanderlust Journal: ‘On the Road’ submissions

This travel journal seeks prose from 1,000 to 1,500 words that fit the theme of “On the Road.” “Have you taken to the road in a vehicle of some sorts? Where are you now? What’s next? Be specific. Be generous. Take us with you,” editors urge. Submit by Aug. 2.

Advertisement

wanderlust-journal.submittable.com

Grayson Books: Poetry Contest

John Sibley Williams will judge the 2022 Grayson Books Poetry Contest, open to manuscripts of 50 to 90 pages. Submit by Aug. 16.

graysonbooks.submittable.com

Book of Matches: Prose, poetry, translations

Send fiction and nonfiction, poetry, and works in translation to editors of this online journal. While Book of Matches rarely publishes works over 2,100 words, editors say they will consider a longer work “if it really makes us tingle.” Micro fiction and nonfiction (100 to 500 words) will also be considered. Submit by Aug. 19.

bookofmatcheslitmag.com/submit

The Writer: 2022 Summer Flash Contest

Submit entries in any genre – fiction or nonfiction – for consideration in our annual flash contest. Entries must be 1,000 words or less in order to be eligible for the $1,000 grand prize and publication in a future issue of The Writer. Second and third prizes will receive $500 and $250, respectively, in addition to publication on The Writer’s website. Submit by Aug. 29.

writermag.com/contests

Anthology magazine: Anthology Short Story Award

Send short stories under 1,500 words that deal with the theme of “courage” to Anthology magazine to be considered for its Short Story Award. The winner will receive €500 and a one-year subscription to the magazine. Submit by Aug. 31.

anthology-magazine.com

Amazon.co.uk: The Kindle Storyteller Competition

Amazon sponsors this contest for authors who have published in English on the Amazon.co.uk Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) platform between May 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2022. The grand prize is £20,000, and all finalists will receive a Kindle Oasis E-Reader. All genres are eligible, but any book that has been previously published elsewhere will be disqualified.

amazon.co.uk/b/12061299031

Grid Books: 2023 Off the Grid Poetry Prize

Now in its 10th year, the Off the Grid Poetry Prize aims to recognize the work of poets over age 60 with publication and a $1,000 prize. Eligible poetry manuscripts must be unpublished as a whole (individual poems may have appeared elsewhere) and at least 50 pages in length. Garrett Hongo will judge the 2023 competition. Submit by Aug. 31.

grid-books.submittable.com