Opportunities for writers: August 2022 calls for submissions

Creative Nonfiction: Sunday Short Reads submissions
Editors of Creative Nonfiction seek previously unpublished submissions for their “Sunday Short Read” email, which features works of nonfiction under 1,000 words. A $3 reading fee is waived for subscribers of Creative Nonfiction and/or True Story. Payment: $50. Submit by Aug. 1.
creativenonfiction.org/submissions
Prairie Schooner: Summer Creative Nonfiction Contest
Send imaginative essays of general interest under 5,000 words to Prairie Schooner for consideration in its annual summer nonfiction contest. This year’s guest judge is award-winning author Jerald Walker. The winning entry will receive $500 and publication. Submit by Aug. 1.
prairieschooner.submittable.com
West Trade Review: Fiction, creative nonfiction, poems
West Trade Review editors welcome short fiction (up to 5,000 words), poetry (up to five poems), creative nonfiction (personal essays, memoir, literary journalism, and lyric essays up to 6,000 words), and novel excerpts (8,000 to 12,000 words). Submit by Aug. 1.
westtradereview.submittable.com
Wanderlust Journal: ‘On the Road’ submissions
This travel journal seeks prose from 1,000 to 1,500 words that fit the theme of “On the Road.” “Have you taken to the road in a vehicle of some sorts? Where are you now? What’s next? Be specific. Be generous. Take us with you,” editors urge. Submit by Aug. 2.
wanderlust-journal.submittable.com
Grayson Books: Poetry Contest
John Sibley Williams will judge the 2022 Grayson Books Poetry Contest, open to manuscripts of 50 to 90 pages. Submit by Aug. 16.
Book of Matches: Prose, poetry, translations
Send fiction and nonfiction, poetry, and works in translation to editors of this online journal. While Book of Matches rarely publishes works over 2,100 words, editors say they will consider a longer work “if it really makes us tingle.” Micro fiction and nonfiction (100 to 500 words) will also be considered. Submit by Aug. 19.
bookofmatcheslitmag.com/submit
The Writer: 2022 Summer Flash Contest
Submit entries in any genre – fiction or nonfiction – for consideration in our annual flash contest. Entries must be 1,000 words or less in order to be eligible for the $1,000 grand prize and publication in a future issue of The Writer. Second and third prizes will receive $500 and $250, respectively, in addition to publication on The Writer’s website. Submit by Aug. 29.
Anthology magazine: Anthology Short Story Award
Send short stories under 1,500 words that deal with the theme of “courage” to Anthology magazine to be considered for its Short Story Award. The winner will receive €500 and a one-year subscription to the magazine. Submit by Aug. 31.
Amazon.co.uk: The Kindle Storyteller Competition
Amazon sponsors this contest for authors who have published in English on the Amazon.co.uk Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) platform between May 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2022. The grand prize is £20,000, and all finalists will receive a Kindle Oasis E-Reader. All genres are eligible, but any book that has been previously published elsewhere will be disqualified.
Grid Books: 2023 Off the Grid Poetry Prize
Now in its 10th year, the Off the Grid Poetry Prize aims to recognize the work of poets over age 60 with publication and a $1,000 prize. Eligible poetry manuscripts must be unpublished as a whole (individual poems may have appeared elsewhere) and at least 50 pages in length. Garrett Hongo will judge the 2023 competition. Submit by Aug. 31.