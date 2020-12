5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Glennon Doyle, who People dubbed “the patron saint of female empowerment,” returns with a memoir that landed on a number of Best of the Year lists in addition to being selected by Reese Witherspoon for her book club. Witherspoon praised the book for being “packed with incredible insight about what it means to be a woman today.”

