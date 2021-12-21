Counting down our most popular posts of 2021

10. The art of not writing
The art of not writing is a key tool for writers. Here’s how and when to use it.
9. Pro tips for writing 10 common romance tropes
Here are 10 of the most popular romance tropes you’ll see on bookstore shelves along with tried-and-true tricks for writing each one.
8.The definitive guide to “show, don’t tell”
‘Show, don’t tell’ is great advice…in theory. In practice, it’s not that simple. We asked six acclaimed authors for their best advice on finding the right balance between the two elements in fiction.
7. Your 10 biggest grammar woes, solved
A guide to commas, clauses, commonly mixed-up words, and more, with can’t-fail tricks to keep your writing clean.
6. 4 ways to instantly tighten your fiction
Editor-proof your stories with these tips.
5. Pro tips for avoiding clichéd characters in fiction
Banish those walking clichés from your work for good with these tips.
4. 3 tips for your short stories
After reading 500 short stories three times a year, here’s some advice from this side of the editor’s desk.
3. Pro tips for writing the ending of your novels and short stories
How to successfully navigate the last chapter of your work.
2. Character interlands: A new way to develop the character worksheet
Put down your character-developing worksheets (and try this exercise instead).
1. 15 of the most common causes of writer’s block – and how to cure them
Feeling stuck in your manuscript, craft, or career? Here are 15 of the most common problems that can stall a writer’s progress – plus key strategies for overcoming each one.