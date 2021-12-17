Opportunities for writers: January 2022 calls for submissions

Upcoming calls for submissions
HerStry: Nonfiction
HerStry seeks previously unpublished true stories about sex from writers who are not cis men. Submit by January 2.
Heron Tree: Found poetry
The ninth volume of this journal will be devoted to found poetry; accepted poems will appear in a free downloadable ebook as well as online. Submit by January 15.
Headland: Nonfiction
Submit work by January 31 to be considered for Headland’s 17th issue, which will be a special edition dedicated to nonfiction.
Nothing Without Us Too: Short fiction
The second iteration of this anthology seeks short fiction from “writers across the disability, mental illness, developmental disabilities, neurodiversity, Blind, and d/Deaf spectrums,” especially from writers who reside in Canada. Submit by January 31.
nothingwithoutusanthology.wordpress.com/submission-guidelines/
The Darling Axe’s Clash of the Query Letters
Submit a query letter for your original, unpublished work by January 31 for a chance to win $700 CAD and a free course from The Darling Axe.
darlingaxe.com/pages/query-letter-clash
Our annual essay contest will also open up for submissions in mid-January, so bookmark writermag.com/contests if you’re interested in entering!