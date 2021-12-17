Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial

Opportunities for writers: January 2022 calls for submissions

Is your goal in 2022 to write more often? Let these upcoming deadlines motivate you to see your draft to the finish line.

Advertisement

Upcoming calls for submissions

 

HerStry: Nonfiction

HerStry seeks previously unpublished true stories about sex from writers who are not cis men. Submit by January 2.

herstry.submittable.com

 

Heron Tree: Found poetry

The ninth volume of this journal will be devoted to found poetry; accepted poems will appear in a free downloadable ebook as well as online. Submit by January 15.

herontree.com/how

 

Headland: Nonfiction

Submit work by January 31 to be considered for Headland’s 17th issue, which will be a special edition dedicated to nonfiction.

headland.org.nz/submissions

 

Nothing Without Us Too: Short fiction

The second iteration of this anthology seeks short fiction from “writers across the disability, mental illness, developmental disabilities, neurodiversity, Blind, and d/Deaf spectrums,” especially from writers who reside in Canada. Submit by January 31.

nothingwithoutusanthology.wordpress.com/submission-guidelines/

 

The Darling Axe’s Clash of the Query Letters

Submit a query letter for your original, unpublished work by January 31 for a chance to win $700 CAD and a free course from The Darling Axe.

darlingaxe.com/pages/query-letter-clash

Advertisement

 

Our annual essay contest will also open up for submissions in mid-January, so bookmark writermag.com/contests if you’re interested in entering!

Add to Favorites
Advertisement

Related Posts

Stay in touch with The Writer

Keep up with current events in the writing world.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter