The month ahead: June 2022

June 1
Kick off Pride Month by subscribing to an LGBTQ journal, such as Gertrude, Plenitude Magazine, just femme & dandy, or peculiar.
June 10-19
It’s time for Lit Fest, an annual weeklong celebration of words in Denver. This is the first in-person iteration of Lit Fest in two years, though organizers promise “plenty of virtual offerings too.”
June 15
The winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be announced.
June 19
One of the many ways to commemorate Juneteenth? Supporting Black literary organizations, resources, and nonprofits, a list of which can be found at blackandbookish.com/black-literary-organizations.
June 20
Our Spring Short Story Contest ends today! Submit for your chance to win $1,000 and publication in our magazine.
June 21
It’s the longest day of the year. Write a poem that celebrates “light” in a way of your choosing.
June 27
Happy Birthday to Paul Laurence Dunbar, born on this day 150 years ago.