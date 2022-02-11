Opportunities for writers: March 2022 calls for submissions

Advertisement

Feels Blind Literary: Writers who are nonbinary or identify as women

Send short fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry, plays, and art to Feels Blind Literary for consideration for its seventh issue. Only submissions by writers and artists who are nonbinary or identify as women will be accepted for publication. On Mondays, it is free to submit; on other days of the week, the submission fee is $3, a portion of which will be donated to the Richmond Community Bail Fund. Submit by March 6.

feelsblindliterary.com/donate

About Place Journal: Submissions for ‘Navigations: A Place for Peace’ issue

About Place Journal editors are seeking prose, poetry, hybrid genre, photography, artwork, sound-art, and video for their “Navigations: A Place for Peace” issue. Submit by March 10 for consideration in the issue.

aboutplacejournal.org/submissions

Mistake House Magazine: Undergraduate and graduate writers

This journal publishes fiction and poetry by students currently enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate program. Submissions of photography and works in translation are also welcome. Three $100 Editor’s Prizes, one for fiction, one for poetry, and one for photography, will also be awarded. Submit by March 15 for consideration in issue 8.

mistakehouse.org/submit

2022 Bougainvillea Poetry Prize: Poetry collections

The Bougainvillea Poetry Prize, sponsored by FlowerSong Press, seeks poetry that “grapples with issues concerning the poor, workers, the underclass, financial insecurity, working conditions, inequity, precarity, and related concerns” for its annual prize. The winning collection will be published and awarded $750. Working-class, BIPOC, and LGBTQ poets are especially encouraged to submit. Submit by March 31.

flowersongpress.com/the-2022-bougainvillea-poetry-prize

Bag of Bones Press: Modern horror

Submit horror or dark speculative fiction up to 2,022 words for consideration in Bag of Bones Press’ Annus Horribilis anthology. The catch? Every story must be set in 2022. (“We don’t want one hundred stories all about coronavirus though, so think outside of the box,” the editors remind submitters.) Twenty percent of anthology sales will be donated to children’s charities in the U.K. Submit by March 31.

bagofbonespress.com/submission-calls

Geminga 2022: Tiny prose, poetry, or art

Sunspot Lit will award $250 and publication to the winner of this contest, which aims “to honor the power of the small.” Send prose under 100 words, poetry under 140 characters, or art no larger than 25 inches for consideration. Submit by March 31.

sunspotlit.com/contests

Love to write short?

Our first-ever 500-Word Contest begins this month! Starting on March 15, submit your best works of fiction or nonfiction told in 500 words or less for your chance to win $1,000 and publication in our magazine. Bookmark writermag.com/contests to learn more when our contest opens. Submit by April 18.

