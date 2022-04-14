Opportunities for writers: May 2022 calls for submissions

Advertisement

Chicken Soup for the Soul: Holiday stories

The editors of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series seek contributions about the entire holiday season: Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, etc. Payment is $200 and 10 copies of the anthology. Submit by May 1.

chickensoup.com

december: 2022 Curt Johnson Prose Awards

Submit fiction and nonfiction up to 8,000 words for consideration in december magazine’s 2022 Curt Johnson Prose Awards. First-prize winners will receive $1,500 and publication; honorable mentions will receive $500 and publication. No simultaneous submissions, but entrants should receive a response in eight weeks. Submit by May 1.

december.submittable.com

The Malahat Review: Far Horizons Award for Poetry

Poets who have not yet published their poems in book form are eligible to compete for this $1,000 CAD prize. The winning poet will also be published in The Malahat Review’s fall 2022 issue. Send up to three poems for consideration; no poem may exceed 60 lines in length. Entrants may reside in Canada or elsewhere. Submit by May 1.

malahatreview.submittable.com

New Lit Salon Press: Stories about menswear and male identity

New Lit Salon Press seeks short stories between 1,000 and 3,000 words “that explore the connection between menswear and the creation of the male identity.” Selected stories will appear in a forthcoming anthology, Dress Him Up: A Tailored Collection of Bespoke Fiction. Payment is $25, a complimentary digital edition of the anthology, and a discount to the print edition. Submit by May 1.

nlsp.submittable.com

the other side of hope: Refugee and immigrant literature

The editors of this journal say it “exists to serve, bring together, and celebrate the refugee and immigrant communities worldwide.” Only refugees, asylum seekers, and immigrants may submit fiction and poetry; anyone may submit nonfiction, book reviews, and author interviews on the theme of migration. Payment is £100 for the print issue and £50 for the online issue. Submit by May 31.

othersideofhope.com/submissions

Advertisement

Ruminate: 2022 Poetry Prize

Submit up to three poems for a chance to win $1,000 and publication in Ruminate Magazine’s annual prize anthology. All entries will also be considered for general publication. Submit by May 1.

ruminatemagazine.submittable.com

Sunspot Literary Journal: Longform works

Send fiction and nonfiction (including scripts) from 7,501 to 17,500 words to Sunspot Literary Journal for consideration in its “Supernova” category of publication. Graphic novels (18 to 24 pages) and long poems (11 to 15 pages) are also welcome. Submit by May 1.

sunspotlit.submittable.com

Advertisement

Uncharted Magazine: Horror/Thriller/Crime/Mystery 1st Chapter Prize

Submit the first chapter of an unpublished novel to be considered for the $1,000 grand prize in either the Horror & Thriller or Crime & Mystery categories. $500 will also be awarded to a runner-up in each category. All entries will also be considered for publication in Uncharted Magazine. Submit by May 1.

uncharted.submittable.com

Bennington Review: Fiction, nonfiction, poetry, & film writing

This print journal, published twice annually, is “particularly taken with writing that is simultaneously graceful and reckless.” In addition to previously unpublished creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry, and cross-genre works, Bennington Review seeks essays on film and television that “engage with cinema in a unique and/or personal way.” Payment: $20 per poem, $100 for less than six typeset pages of prose, and $200 for more than six pages. Video submissions are also considered. Submit by May 8.

benningtonreview.submittable.com

Crook’s Corner Book Prize: Debut novels set in the American South

Publishers and authors (including indie authors) are welcome to submit published novels set in the American South (which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia). Eligible works must be published between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 15, 2022. Indie books must have an ISBN number and be available through Ingram under regular reseller terms. Submit by May 15.

crookscornerbookprize.com

MoonPath Press: Sally Albiso Poetry Book Award

Poets who live in Alaska, Oregon, or Washington are invited to submit their manuscripts (60 to 80 pages) for a chance to win $2,500 and publication of their collection. All entered manuscripts will also be considered for publication by MoonPath Press. Submit by May 15.

concretewolf.submittable.com

Add to Favorites