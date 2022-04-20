The month ahead: May 2022

Advertisement

May 1

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Find a list of AAPI-owned bookstores to support this month at bookriot.com/aapi-owned-bookstores. In our March issue, Vanessa Hua also recommended five books by East Asian writers in “The Nightstand.”

May 3

Happy birthday to poet May Sarton, who was born 110 years ago on this day.

May 8

Toni Morrison’s 10th and second-to-last novel, Home, was published 10 years ago.

May 7

It’s Free Comic Book Day! Find a participating shop near you at freecomicbookday.com.

May 12

It’s National Limerick Day – why not write one to celebrate?

May 14

The winners of the 2021 Bram Stoker Awards will be announced at StokerCon in Denver.

May 21-22

May is also National Short Story Month. Salute short fiction in all its glory with fellow fans at Short Story Fest, a two-day event that will be held entirely online in 2022. Learn more at shortstoryfest.com.

May 22

Don your deerstalkers, detectives: It’s Sherlock Holmes Day (and, not coincidentally, his creator’s birthday: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was born today in 1859).

May 27

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” was published 100 years ago in Collier’s.

May 30

It’s National Creativity Day. How will you celebrate? What does “being creative” mean to you?

