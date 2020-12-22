Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial

Presenting our most popular articles of 2020

Counting down the top 10 articles that resonated most with our online readers this year.

10. Freelance Success: How to write a successful follow-up email

How to write a perfect follow-up email

The follow-up email is a staple of the freelance writing life. A big part of mastering it? Knowing when to stop.

9. Rekindle the flame: 8 writing exercises to boost your creativity

Rekindle the flame

Here are the benefits of using writing prompts to help boost your creativity and stir up your writing.

 

8. So you want to start a blog in 2020? Read this first.

So you want to start a blog in 2020? Read this first

Is blogging still a writer’s best friend? Or is it a waste of time in an overcrowded blogosphere?

7. How to create complex, dynamic characters in fiction

How to create complex, dynamic characters in fiction

Creating truly memorable characters requires time, patience, and trust.

 

6. Announcing the winners of our 2020 Best Writing Conferences in America survey

Announcing the winners of our 2020 Best Writing Conferences in America survey

Here are the 2020 winners of our annual Best Writing Conferences in America survey.

Related Posts

Stay in touch with The Writer

Keep up with current events in the writing world.

Sign Up for Our Free Newsletter