Presenting our most popular articles of 2020

10. Freelance Success: How to write a successful follow-up email
The follow-up email is a staple of the freelance writing life. A big part of mastering it? Knowing when to stop.
9. Rekindle the flame: 8 writing exercises to boost your creativity
Here are the benefits of using writing prompts to help boost your creativity and stir up your writing.
8. So you want to start a blog in 2020? Read this first.
Is blogging still a writer’s best friend? Or is it a waste of time in an overcrowded blogosphere?
7. How to create complex, dynamic characters in fiction
Creating truly memorable characters requires time, patience, and trust.
6. Announcing the winners of our 2020 Best Writing Conferences in America survey
Here are the 2020 winners of our annual Best Writing Conferences in America survey.