Opportunities for writers: April 2022 calls for submissions

Advertisement

Claymore Award: Thriller/mystery/suspense manuscripts

The Claymore Award, sponsored by Killer Nashville, rewards authors of “unpublished English-language manuscripts containing elements of thriller, mystery, crime, or suspense” that are not currently under contract. These elements can also include manuscripts in the action, adventure, alternate history, horror, sci-fi, speculative, and Western genres. Submit the first 50 pages for a chance to win steeply discounted admission to the annual Killer Nashville conference and potential publication. Enter by April 1.

killernashville.com/claymore

Clinch: Writing about martial arts

This new publication seeks previously unpublished creative writing submissions (poems, short fiction, essays, etc.) about or relating to martial arts for its inaugural issue. Submit by April 1.

clinch.submittable.com/submit

Orison Prize: Poetry and fiction

The editorial staff at Orison Books will award $1,500 and publication to a fictional manuscript over 30,000 words as well as to a poetry manuscript between 50 and 100 pages. Fiction manuscripts may be any form (novel, novella, short stories, flash fiction, etc.) or combination of forms as long as the minimum word count is met. Submit by April 1.

orisonbooks.com/submissions

Desperate Literature: Short fiction

The Desperate Literature Prize for Short Fiction awards fiction under 2,000 words. First prize includes €1,500, a week’s residency at the Civitella Ranieri Foundation, and consultations with a literary agent and editor. All shortlisted fiction will be published in a collection by Desperate Literature. Submit by April 15.

Advertisement

desperateliterature.com/prize

500-Word Contest: Flash fiction/nonfiction

We heard your requests for more flash contests loud and clear: Our newest contest welcomes fiction and nonfiction told in 500 words or less with a grand prize of $1,000. We can’t wait to see what you come up with. Submit by April 18.

writermag.com/contests

Creative Nonfiction: Longform nonfiction narratives

Send essays between 5,000 and 10,000 words for consideration in Creative Nonfiction’s True Story issues, which feature one longform narrative each month. Accepted essays will receive $750 on publication as well as comp copies. Submit by April 30.

Advertisement

creativenonfiction.submittable.com

Force Majeure Flash Contest: Short fiction, nonfiction, & hybrid works

Storm Cellar seeks works under 1,000 words for its 2022 Force Majeure Flash Contest. All entries will be considered for publication in Storm Cellar. A copy of the prize issue is included with the entry fee. Submit by April 30.

stormcellar.submittable.com

Add to Favorites