Opportunities for writers: April 2022 calls for submissions

Claymore Award: Thriller/mystery/suspense manuscripts
The Claymore Award, sponsored by Killer Nashville, rewards authors of “unpublished English-language manuscripts containing elements of thriller, mystery, crime, or suspense” that are not currently under contract. These elements can also include manuscripts in the action, adventure, alternate history, horror, sci-fi, speculative, and Western genres. Submit the first 50 pages for a chance to win steeply discounted admission to the annual Killer Nashville conference and potential publication. Enter by April 1.
Clinch: Writing about martial arts
This new publication seeks previously unpublished creative writing submissions (poems, short fiction, essays, etc.) about or relating to martial arts for its inaugural issue. Submit by April 1.
Orison Prize: Poetry and fiction
The editorial staff at Orison Books will award $1,500 and publication to a fictional manuscript over 30,000 words as well as to a poetry manuscript between 50 and 100 pages. Fiction manuscripts may be any form (novel, novella, short stories, flash fiction, etc.) or combination of forms as long as the minimum word count is met. Submit by April 1.
Desperate Literature: Short fiction
The Desperate Literature Prize for Short Fiction awards fiction under 2,000 words. First prize includes €1,500, a week’s residency at the Civitella Ranieri Foundation, and consultations with a literary agent and editor. All shortlisted fiction will be published in a collection by Desperate Literature. Submit by April 15.
500-Word Contest: Flash fiction/nonfiction
We heard your requests for more flash contests loud and clear: Our newest contest welcomes fiction and nonfiction told in 500 words or less with a grand prize of $1,000. We can’t wait to see what you come up with. Submit by April 18.
Creative Nonfiction: Longform nonfiction narratives
Send essays between 5,000 and 10,000 words for consideration in Creative Nonfiction’s True Story issues, which feature one longform narrative each month. Accepted essays will receive $750 on publication as well as comp copies. Submit by April 30.
creativenonfiction.submittable.com
Force Majeure Flash Contest: Short fiction, nonfiction, & hybrid works
Storm Cellar seeks works under 1,000 words for its 2022 Force Majeure Flash Contest. All entries will be considered for publication in Storm Cellar. A copy of the prize issue is included with the entry fee. Submit by April 30.