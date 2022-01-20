Opportunities for writers: February 2022 calls for submissions

Advertisement

Volney Road Review: Poetry and prose

Screenplays, plays, novel excerpts, poems, and fiction and nonfiction stories are welcome for consideration in Volney Road Review’s issue 4.2. Submit by Feb. 1.

volneyroadreview.com

Lucky Jefferson: ‘Gibberish’ submissions

This literary journal seeks poems, essays, flash fiction, art, and hybrid forms for its ninth issue, which has a “Gibberish” theme. Submit by Feb. 13.

luckyjefferson.submittable.com

Run Amok Crime: Crime fiction

Run Amok Crime is on the hunt for stories for its upcoming anthology, Jacked: An Anthology of Crime Stories. Submit stories of any length up to 10,000 words by Feb. 15.

runamokbooks.submittable.com

3rd Wednesday: Poetry

Submit up to three unpublished poems to 3rd Wednesday’s annual poetry contest. Poems that do not win will still be considered for publication in the journal with the author’s permission. Submit by Feb. 15.

thirdwednesdaymagazine.submittable.com

Fiction International: “Dream” fiction & nonfiction

Fiction International’s editors seek fiction, nonfiction, and indeterminate prose up to 5,000 words relating to the theme of “Dream.” Submit by Feb 16.

fictioninternational.submittable.com

