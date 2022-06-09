Opportunities for writers: July 2022 calls for submissions

Advertisement

Black Annis Books: Horror

Black Annis Books seeks feminist horror as well as horror that is socially conscious. “We want your best work that uses elements of horror to explore social and emotional issues in beautiful, terrifying, metaphorical ways,” editors explain. Short stories (1,000 to 10,000 words), flash fiction (up to 1,000 words), poetry (three to five poems), academic articles and book reviews (500 to 7,000 words), and visual art are all welcome. Submit by July 1.

Interim: Works in translation

Interim seeks translated works for a special issue guest edited by Xiaoqui Qui that is dedicated to translation. Editors seek “translations that are mindful of this intricate balance, for translations that are not afraid of music, or clever transfers of puns, translations that strive to reenact the original in universal language, as we believe that translation is in itself a fusion of cultures, and as such, always innovative.” Submit by July 1.

Ms. Aligned: ‘Coming of Age’ works about men by women, nonbinary, or genderqueer authors

For the fourth edition of the Ms. Aligned anthology series, editors welcome works about men written by women, nonbinary, or genderqueer authors. The theme of this edition is “Coming of Age.” Submit up to 25 double-spaced pages of prose or 10 double-spaced pages of poetry by July 1.

Still Point Arts Quarterly: ‘Immersed in Books’ submissions

For its fall 2022 issue, Still Point Arts Quarterly is open for submissions relating to the theme of “Immersed in Books.” Fiction, creative nonfiction, essays, and poetry are all welcome under 5,000 words. Submit by July 1.

The Twin Bill: Writing about baseball

Send baseball fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry, and art to The Twin Bill for consideration in the publication’s “All-Star Game” issue. Editors seek “work that goes beyond the events in a game and tells unexpected stories using baseball as a framework.” Payment is $5 for poems, $10 for essays, and $20 for short stories. Submit by July 1 for consideration in the issue.

Unsettling Reads: ‘Still of Winter’ Anthology

Editors of the Unsettling Reads anthology series are on the hunt for sci-fi, fantasy, and horror submissions (including relevant subgenres) for their “Still of Winter” anthology. Send stories, poems, photos, and/or artwork that feature the winter season, especially “the creepier side of winter.” Submissions that prominently feature a tree are also encouraged. No extreme violence or stories that promote bigoted thinking. Submit by July 1.

Driftwood Press: The Adrift Short Story Competition

Submit fiction ranging from 1,000 words to 6,000 words for consideration in Driftwood Press’s Adrift Short Story Competition. The winner will receive $500 and 10 copies of the issues. The winner will be selected by guest judge Allegra Hyde. Submit by July 15.

MER: Literary submissions on motherhood

Send poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and hybrid works on mothering or motherhood for consideration in MER’s annual print issue. Writers do not need to be mothers to submit. Submit by July 15.

Strive Publishing and Free Spirit Publishing: 2022 Black Voices in Children’s Literature Writing Contest

The fourth Black Voices in Children’s Literature Writing Contest is open to Black writers residing in the U.S. who are 18 years of age or older. “As always, the contest’s mission is to elevate authentic, culturally relevant children’s stories written by and about Black people,” contest organizers say. Judges are looking for entries for ages 0-4 or 4-8 “featuring authentic, realistic Black characters and culture and focusing on one or more of the following topics: character development, self-esteem, identity, diversity, getting along with others, engaging with family and community, or other topics related to positive childhood development.” The grand prize includes $1,000 and a number of other benefits, although every entry in the contest will also be considered for publication by Strive and Free Spirit.

Valley Voices: “Where Are You From?” submissions

For the fall 2022 issue of Valley Voices, the Mississippi Valley State University literary review welcomes works that engage with the question “where are you from?” “This simple question may not have a simple answer,” editors acknowledge. “It may mean ‘Where are you originally/really from?’ Or one may ask, ‘Where am I from?’” Send fiction and nonfiction up to 5,000 words or no more than five poems. Submit by July 30.

The Writer’s Workout: Pandemic nonfiction

The Writer’s Workout is looking for creative nonfiction (up to 7,500 words) for “Our Pandemic,” an anthology of pandemic experiences. All anthology proceeds will be donated to Direct Relief, which works to provide medical supplies to doctors and nurses around the world. Submit by July 31.

