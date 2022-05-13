Opportunities for writers: June 2022 calls for submissions

Advertisement

Troublemaker Firestarter: Poetry

Send up to five pages of poetry to this biannual poetry chapbook, which specializes in LGBT+ and feminist topics. “Potential poems should be weird and uncomfortable,” editors say. “Don’t worry if you think you won’t fit. Submit anyway!” Send poems by June 1.

troublemakerfirestarter.com

Archer Publishing: Horror stories and novellas

Paging all horror authors: Archer Publishing seeks scary short fiction and novellas for its 2022 anthology, Dark Mirrors. Short stories should be less than 9,000 words, while novellas should be less than 13,000 words. Payment is two hard copies of the anthology and one digital copy of your work. “Imagine this story is going to be read for Halloween,” explain the publishers. “Push boundaries of imagination. Horrify, gall, astonish, provoke.” Submit by June 1.

archerpublish.com/call-for-submissions

Gold Man Review: Work from West Coast writers

Authors from California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii are welcome to submit to this annual journal of nonfiction, fiction, and poetry. Prose submissions should be no longer than 5,000 words, while poets can submit either three short poems or a longer poem with a three-page maximum. Submit by June 3.

goldmanpublishing.submittable.com

Red Ogre Review: Short Genre Fiction Contest

Contemporary literary fiction need not apply to this genre-specific contest, which seeks works “that could not possibly be viewed as not falling inside their chosen genre.” Any genre is fine to submit, be it SFF, horror, romance, historical fiction, crime, etc. Send a single story up to 5,000 words or up to five flash fiction pieces up to 500 words with a $5 entry fee. Submit by June 30.

ogre.red

Nobody’s Home: Creative nonfiction about Southern culture since 1970

Editors of this online anthology seek to publish nonfiction about myths and narratives that have shaped recent Southern culture in the form of “personal essays, memoirs, short articles, opinion pieces, and contemplative works about the ideas, experiences, and assumptions that have shaped life below the old Mason-Dixon Line since 1970.” Submit works of 1,000 to 5,000 words by June 15.

modernsouthernfolklore.com

Club Plum: Works on Human Rights and Women’s Rights

In addition to regular submissions, this literary journal is seeking nonfiction, flash fiction, prose poetry, and art on human rights, women’s rights, freedom, and democracy for its July 2022 issue. “We always want works on these topics,” editors explain, “but in this minute, we artists are desperate: We need to holler and bleed and whimper and demand and sing.” Submit by June 30.

clubplumliteraryjournal.com/submit

Periculum Press: Queer Pagan coming-of-age fiction

Periculum Press seeks stories for Rites of Passage: An Anthology of Queer Pagan Fiction that “explore the theme of coming of age as a queer pagan.” Stories should be previously unpublished with a length of 2,500 to 7,500 words. Payment is $25 to $75. Submit by June 30.

periculumpress.com

