Opportunities for writers: October 2022 calls for submissions

Add to Favorites

Advertisement

Club Plum: Annual Literary Horror Issue submissions

Submit “your darkly strange beauties, your unsettling prose poetry and flash fiction, your beautiful and surreal art, your astounding creative nonfiction” to Club Plum for consideration in its annual horror issue. Non-horror submissions are also welcome. Submit by Oct. 1.

clubplumliteraryjournal.com/submit

Keeping It Under Wraps: Body essays

The editors of the “Keeping It Under Wraps” anthology series seek essays “about your experiences, views, and ideas on bodies: your own or in general.” Cited topics include (but are not limited to) body positivity, diet culture, anxiety/mental health, aging, health, gender, abuse, and body dysmorphia. Essays should be within 1,000 to 5,000 words and must be previously unpublished and written in English. If selected for publication, authors will receive £40 and a copy of the published book. Submit by Oct. 1.

keepingitunderwraps.com/submissions

The Poet’s Billow: The Atlantis Award

This $300 award will be given to a single best poem. The winning work will also be published on The Poet’s Billow website along with an interview with the author. Up to five finalists will also be considered for publication. Submit by Oct. 1.

thepoetsbillow.org/poetry-awards

The Dillydoun Review: Short fiction

Short fiction between 1,000 and 8,000 words is eligible for the Dillydoun Review’s Annual Short Story Prize, which offers a grand prize of $5,000. Second place will receive $1,000, third place will receive $500, and honorable mentions will receive $50. All winners and honorable mentions will be printed in the journal’s annual “Best of the Best” print anthology, and all entries will be considered for publication by TDR. Submit by Oct. 2.

thedillydounreview.com

About Place Journal: ‘Center of Gravity’ submissions

The theme of the next issue of About Place Journal, the arts publication of the Black Earth Institute, is “Center of Gravity.” “We are particularly interested in submissions that engage with the various centers of gravity concerning voting, reproductive rights, and trans rights, making black lives matter, healthcare, inequality, and their intersections with the environment and autonomy. In particular, we ask how acts of resistance might rebuild our human and nonhuman dwelling places while creating resilient systems of authentic community,” editors say. Prose should not exceed 4,000 words, while poets should send up to three poems, each of which is no longer than 50 lines. Submit by Oct. 15.

aboutplacejournal.org/submissions

Advertisement

Kings River Review: Work from community college students

Students from two-year community colleges are welcome to submit creative nonfiction, short stories, and poetry to Kings River Review. Prose should be 3,000 words or less; poets may submit up to five poems. Screenplays are also considered up to 1,000 words. Submit by Oct. 15 for consideration in the fall issue.

kingsriverreview.com/submit

Alice James Books: The Alice James Awards

Submit poetry manuscripts to Alice James Books to compete for this $5,000 prize, which also includes publication, promotion, and distribution of the winning manuscript. One or more additional manuscripts may also be chosen for publication outside of the grand-prize winner. Eligible manuscripts will be 48 to 100 single-spaced pages with no more than 25 pages of previously published poems. Submit by Oct. 16.

alicejamesbooks.org/submit

Advertisement

Anthology magazine: ‘Dreams’ poetry

Send previously unpublished poems related to the theme of “dreams” to be considered for Anthology magazine’s annual poetry prize. The winning entry will receive €500 and publication in Anthology as well as a one-year subscription to the magazine. Entries must be no more than 40 lines, but there is no limit on how many poems entrants can submit. Enter by Oct. 31.

anthology-magazine.com

Jokes Review: Pulp fiction short stories

For an upcoming online issue, the editors of Jokes Review crave pulp fiction stories that “play with or defy genres” and are “low brow but still literary – and funny!” Submit to [email protected] by Oct. 31.

jokesliteraryreview.com/submit

Starlite Pulp Review: Pulp fiction and all of its subgenres

Another publication seeking pulp fiction this fall is Starlite Pulp, which is looking for submissions for its inaugural issue of the Starlite Pulp Review. Noir/detective, adventure, thriller, westerns, and sci-fi stories are all welcome. There is no word limit. Submit by Oct. 31.

starlitepulp.com/submissions