Opportunities for writers: September 2022

Add to Favorites

Advertisement

PEN America: Socially engaged fiction manuscripts

Established by Barbara Kingsolver in 2000, the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction awards $25,000 to a previously unpublished fiction manuscript “that addresses issues of social justice and the impact of culture and politics on human relationships.” The winner will also receive a publishing contract from Algonquin Books. Submit by Sept. 1.

pen.submittable.com

The Hunger: Short prose, poetry, and hybrid manuscripts

Send prose, poetry, and hybrid manuscripts of 15 to 50 pages to The Hunger Press for consideration in its 2022 Tiny Fork Chapbook Series Contest. Grand prize is $100 and 10 copies of the printed chapbook, but contest finalists will also be considered for publication at the press. Submit by Sept. 1.

thehunger.submittable.com

EastOver Press: Stories by rural writers of color

EastOver Press seeks short stories from BIPOC authors who live in rural or semi-rural areas; characters in these submissions should also live and/or work in rural or semi-rural places. Stories should be no longer than 7,500 words and previously published either in 2020 or 2021. Payment is $100 to $300. Submit by Sept 5.

eastoverpresscutleafjournal.submittable.com

Capsule Stories: “Hibernation” submissions

Submit fiction, essays, and poetry “about hunkering down for the winter and quietly resting” to Capsule Stories for their 2022 Winter Edition. Submit by Sept. 20.

Advertisement

capsulestories.submittable.com

Diode Editions: Poetry book & chapbook contests

Poets who write in English are welcome to submit manuscripts for Diode Edition’s Full-Length Book Contest and Chapbook Contest. Submission lengths are 25 to 46 pages for the chapbook contest and 55 to 100 for the full-length edition. Submit by Sept. 30.

diodeeditions.com/contests